SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Earning Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) has trended negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

