SingularDTV Tops One Day Volume of $34,282.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Braziliex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $34,282.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, Braziliex, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

