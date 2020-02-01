Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 304,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $8,816,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,811,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,187,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $64.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

