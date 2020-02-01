SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SKM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

SK Telecom stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.33.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after buying an additional 636,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

