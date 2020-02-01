Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Cryptopia, Binance and C2CX. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $745,797.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

