SmartCash Market Cap Hits $5.18 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $443,080.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01947640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.04028015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00748282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00774996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009355 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00696789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

