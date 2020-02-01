Smartshare (SSP) One Day Volume Tops $203,220.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Smartshare has a total market cap of $961,174.00 and approximately $203,220.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

