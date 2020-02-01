SmileyCoin Market Cap Hits $398,938.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $398,938.00 and approximately $47,322.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,308,540,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,775,453,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.