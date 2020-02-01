Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765.17 ($23.22).

SN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

SN stock opened at GBX 1,826.50 ($24.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,855.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,823.67.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

