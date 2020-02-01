Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,850 ($24.34).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,875 ($24.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

SMIN opened at GBX 1,689.50 ($22.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.96. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760.50 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,712.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,634.

In related news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

