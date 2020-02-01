SnowGem (XSG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $125,524.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. SnowGem has a market cap of $374,440.00 and $125,524.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,304.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.01949262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.49 or 0.04033743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00739364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00778075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009531 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00699185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,950,120 coins and its circulating supply is 21,873,028 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

