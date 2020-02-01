SnowGem (XSG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,520.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $383,957.00 and $129,520.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,330.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.01943355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.92 or 0.04066539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00750141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00774034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009257 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00714585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,933,320 coins and its circulating supply is 21,856,228 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

