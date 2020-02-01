So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Critical Analysis

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for So-Young International and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $18.65, suggesting a potential upside of 53.50%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Data Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $89.77 million 13.82 $8.01 million N/A N/A Data Storage $8.89 million 1.87 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International N/A N/A N/A Data Storage -0.08% -0.34% -0.08%

Summary

So-Young International beats Data Storage on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

