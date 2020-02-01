Social Activity Token (SAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $58,926.00 and $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00315989 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012054 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.