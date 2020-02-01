Social Send (SEND) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Social Send has a market capitalization of $167,005.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003193 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005163 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,380,073 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

