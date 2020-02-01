SolarCoin (SLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $403.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. SolarCoin has a market cap of $840,514.00 and approximately $403.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,917,057 coins and its circulating supply is 57,322,203 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

