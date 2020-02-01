Solaris (XLR) Market Cap Tops $334,880.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $334,880.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000305 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,800,434 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,427 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

