Soma (SCT) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Soma has a total market capitalization of $142,892.00 and $59,965.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Soma has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Soma Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

