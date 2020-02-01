SoMee.Social Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $230,260.00 and $635.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,362,565 tokens. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

