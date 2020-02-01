Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Price

Media stories about Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Diageo earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. Diageo has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.