Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Sony by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.18. 940,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 billion. Analysts predict that Sony will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

