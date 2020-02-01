SophiaTX (SPHTX) One Day Volume Tops $8,068.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z and Hotbit. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $420,683.00 and $8,068.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

