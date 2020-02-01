SophiaTX (SPHTX) One Day Volume Tops $9,183.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. SophiaTX has a market cap of $425,179.00 and $9,183.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.39 or 0.05862044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

