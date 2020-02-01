SounDAC (XSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $55,600.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market cap of $55,600.00 and approximately $56,828.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000692 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

