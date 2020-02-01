Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Southern worth $68,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $70.40. 5,359,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,667. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

