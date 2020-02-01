Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,926 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313,682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $12,478,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $11,796,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $223,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.98. 5,552,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

