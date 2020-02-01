Sp8de Price Down 50.6% Over Last Week (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Sp8de has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. Sp8de has a market capitalization of $99,025.00 and $10.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sp8de token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sp8de alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sp8de Profile

Sp8de’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com. The official message board for Sp8de is forum.sp8de.com. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sp8de

Sp8de can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sp8de Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sp8de and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.