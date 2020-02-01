SpaceChain (SPC) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $254,959.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Upbit, CoinEgg and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

