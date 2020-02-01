Sparkpoint (SRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $107,974.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $107,974.00 and $36,456.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,910,901,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

