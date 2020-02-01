SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,493 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,286,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 950,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 821,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,965,000 after buying an additional 215,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,437,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

