SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,121 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 312,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,010. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

