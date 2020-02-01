SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 551,781 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,183,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 448,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 315,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 247,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,181. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.