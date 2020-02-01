SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,133. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

