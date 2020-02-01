SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,534,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $365.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.26 and a 200-day moving average of $359.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

