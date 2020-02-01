Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $2,753.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023233 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009662 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.02630511 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017163 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

