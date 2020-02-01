Spendcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $121,374.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $121,374.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org.

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

