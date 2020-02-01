Sphere Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,267.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a total market cap of $912,817.00 and $3,267.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046323 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.28 or 1.00257155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052373 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

