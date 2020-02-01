SPINDLE (SPD) One Day Volume Hits $979.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. SPINDLE has a market cap of $302,499.00 and $979.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.01245769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046323 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00201516 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

