Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on STXB shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 58,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,219. The company has a market cap of $334.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

