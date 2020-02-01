Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

