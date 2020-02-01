SportyCo (SPF) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, OKEx, Livecoin and HitBTC. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $47,350.00 and approximately $336.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.02972476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.