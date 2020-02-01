Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.668 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Sprague Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Sprague Resources has a payout ratio of 185.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 174.5%.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.49. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.