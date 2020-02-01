SpreadCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, SpreadCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $25,114.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

