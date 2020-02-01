Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SPT opened at $20.53 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,527,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $145,190,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

