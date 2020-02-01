SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Earns Media Impact Rating of -4.80

Media coverage about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a media sentiment score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XSPY remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. SPY has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

