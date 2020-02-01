SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stake Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 66,850 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of SRC Energy worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the third quarter valued at $14,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SRC Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,336,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SRC Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 802,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SRC Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 799,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of SRCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.73 million.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

