SRCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,584.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $99,584.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.02972476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

