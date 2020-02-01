Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,392.89 ($18.32).

SSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.84) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,463.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.97. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,522.50 ($20.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

