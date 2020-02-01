St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Nike by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Nike by 8.9% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

NKE stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,656,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,680. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

