St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.37. 456,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,075. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

